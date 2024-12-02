PayStand, ONE UP launch digital payments service for small businesses

The new service enables ONE UP’s business users to accept online payments from their customers directly from the ONE UP application. The payment solution helps businesses to get paid faster and at the lowest possible cost, furthering PayStand’s position as a provider of low-cost, cloud-based B2B payment services.

With the new payment service, ONE UP users can add a “Pay Now” button to electronic invoices generated by the ONE UP application, enabling instant online payments via credit card, and eCheck bank transfers.

By offering an online payment option directly within invoices, ONE UP users can manage their cash flow by reducing time-to-cash, while simultaneously eliminating the time and costs for processing checks.