Paysme launches funding round

Paysme is already partnering with significant payment providers including Barclays, Railsbank, TOQIO, Bambora, and Cybersource to deliver a combination of mobile payments, ecommerce, digital banking, accounting, lending, and insurance services in a single app. Its fintech platform currently powers financial services for over 3,000 underserved small businesses to accelerate their transition to the digital economy.

Proceeds from Paysme’s fundraising will be used to continue improving its services to support over 1.3 million companies across the UK and Ireland with untapped potential due to insufficient digital infrastructures. This represents a marketplace of almost six million businesses in the UK and Ireland with a value of GBP 111 billion, and a further 25 million small businesses across Europe.