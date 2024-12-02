Paysera raises authorised capital to EUR 7 mln

Paysera is specialised in providing payment services globally and collecting e-payments for the majority of Baltic e-shops. In a year, the client funds held in the accounts of the electronic money institution (EMI) increased from EUR 200 million up to EUR 288.5 million. Approximately 60% of this amount consisted of funds of non-Lithuanian residents. In 2020, Paysera also introduced an alternative way of keeping money in accounts – it offered its clients the possibility to keep funds and preserve the value of their money in the form of investment gold – bars and coins.

According to the data of the Bank of Lithuania, at the end of the third quarter of 2020, Paysera was the largest electronic money institution in Lithuania by the number of payment transactions, as the press release stated.