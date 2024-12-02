Paysera: Increasing number of Ukrainians to open EU-based accounts

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has received more than 500 applications from Ukrainians to open an account. Paysera has so far been a friendly financial partner for those who come to work or study in the EU, with more than 60,000 Ukrainian clients alone having accounts with the company.

Paysera would like to note that the card-issuing and commission fees for transfers have been removed for all Ukrainian clients and businesses (the card can be sent to EU/EEA countries). Also, there is no fee for opening an account. Opening a Paysera account does not require a visit to the client service centre – it can be done via the app.

The National Bank of Ukraine included Paysera in the Register of Payment Systems of Ukraine in 2021. This allowed the fintech company to begin establishing relationships with local banks – to open an account and perform systems integration.

The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) stresses that having a bank account is an absolute priority for refugees since, without a bank account, they would not be able to receive financial assistance, find employment, or pay their bills.