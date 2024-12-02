Paysend expands into US market with Central Payments partnership

The company’s move to the US is enabled by Paysend’s new partnership with Central Payments, the payments subsidiary of Central Bank of Kansas City.

American residents can now send funds to a bank account in 70 countries within minutes -- without visiting a physical bank location.

According to recent data from Pew Research Center and the World Bank, the countries receiving the most remittance payments from the US are Mexico, China, India, Philippines, Nigeria, and Vietnam. In these developing countries, money transferred from the US often represents meaningful income for families, financial aid during a crisis, support for students abroad, and more.



