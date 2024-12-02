Paysend and Plaid partner for international money transfers

Rather than typing out card numbers or doing manual bank transfers, Paysend has enabled a 'click, confirm, and carry on' experience using Plaid’s open banking platform. As a result, Plaid’s instant payment initiation service reduces the time and clicks it takes to authorise a transfer by up to 80%.



In addition, with customer permissioned access to account transactions via Plaid, Paysend customers will get better insight into their own transaction data and will help improve their financial choices. As an added bonus, Paysend is now offering extra incentives for customers who send with Plaid’s Payment Initiation.