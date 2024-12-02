Payscout partners Rede Celer to expand payment services in Brazil

The alliance is said to be mutually beneficial, enabling the two parties to increase market share in Brazil and across the globe.

Under the agreement, Rede Celer will distribute Payscout products in Brazil and Latin America. On the other hand, Payscout will market Rede Celer´s offerings on the international market.

The partnership will focus on helping Brazil’s payment firms and merchants to gain access to a payments platform in the world without having to leave the country.

It will also allow national Brazilian companies to expand their operations globally and also enable international merchants to gain access to Brazilian consumers.