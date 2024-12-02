Paysafe partners with Banking Circle for cross-border settlement

Through membership of Banking Circle, Paysafe has the ability to offer its clients settlement accounts from its partner for its card scheme flow.

Paysafe provides payment solutions for both merchants and consumers around the world. In this partnership, settlement accounts from Banking Circle will be offered to improve settlement times, increase payments acceptance and reduce costs for both local and cross-border payments.

For more information about Banking Circle, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.