Paysafe joins the MyBank ecosystem





Following this announcement, Skrill and NETELLER customers with an account at one of the MyBank participating financial institutions in Italy will have the possibility to access the benefits of Paysafe when adding money to their wallets.

In addition, both Paysafe and MyBank are expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Paysafe x MyBank partnership

Throughout this partnership, Paysafe will provide their Skrill and NETELLER digital wallet users with the needed access to MyBank’s trusted interbank network for a secure and convenient way to add money to their wallets, while leveraging an immediate and fully pre-filled wire transfer form. Utilising local payment providers like MyBank will optimise the process of accessing a variety of payment preferences for Paysafe. In addition, the collaboration will improve the client experience, making it easier and more efficient for users to upload funds and make transactions for their favorite activities.

The top-up of customers’ balance will take place by following three steps: clients will be required to log into their accounts and select MyBank for the top-up under the Deposits section, enter the desired deposit amount, and authorise the transaction for the funds to be available immediately in their overall balance.

According to the official press release, the company plans a future expansion for customers in the region of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal as well.



