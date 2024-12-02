Paysafe enables eCash payments with Exeter Finance

After entering the American auto financing payments market in 2021, Paysafecash is now available as Exeter’s newest alternative payment method and eCash solution for the company’s 500,000+ customers. These customers can make payments online using Paysafecash, a payments solution for unbanked and underbanked consumers, or anyone who chooses to pay with cash.

To make a loan payment, an Exeter customer logs-in to their account and selects Paysafecash as the payment method, generating an online barcode they either store digitally or print. After locating one of the 70,000+ US convenience stores, pharmacies or dollar stores that serve as Paysafecash payment points, the customer presents the barcode and completes the payment in cash.

Paysafe’s officials said that they’re happy to partner with Exeter Finance, which shares their commitment to promoting financial inclusion in the US. Exeter Finance customers favouring cash now have the alternative of Paysafecash, which meets their payment preferences and facilitates their overall loan repayments.