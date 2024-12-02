Paysafe and Eightcap offer embedded wallet solution

The strategic collaboration looks to provide Eightcap and Paysafe’s shared partners and merchants with a joint embedded finance solution set to be rolled out in the EU later in 2023.





Paysafe – Eightcap partnership and capabilities of the embedded trading wallet

The announcement details that Eightcap and Paysafe first established a payments partnership back in 2016, with Paysafe providing an extensive array of payment options for Eightcap global traders, including digital wallets of the likes of Skrill and NETELLER, as well as varied local payment methods. Expanding on this collaboration, the newly launched embedded trading wallet leverages Paysafe’s digital wallet infrastructure and Eightcap’s trading technology. The solution enables partners to provide a white-label, plug-and-play trading, and payment wallet for their retail traders, making it increasingly easy and convenient for them to engage in trading activities from wherever they’re situated.

Hosted within Paysafe and Eightcap's combined global licensing framework, the embedded trading wallet brings together compliance expertise and payments and trading capabilities to offer partners a simplified and secure trading wallet, empowering them to deliver to their customers a convenient, secure, and reliable trading and digital wallet solution. As a company activating within the retail derivatives trading space, Eightcap’s B2B embedded trading API enables partners to provide more than 1,000 tradable instruments in stocks, indices, crypto, FX, and commodities.











When commenting on the announcement, a Paysafe company official advised that the company is looking forward to embarking on the strategic partnership with Eightcap and facilitating its embedded trading wallet solution by white labelling its own products and services. As embedded finance is considered the future, they believe the solution will help revolutionise the trader experience.

Further adding on this, an Eightcap spokesperson expressed excitement regarding the new phase of the company’s collaboration with Paysafe, stating that the solution is set to help enable improved payment capabilities for their global partners and traders alike.





Paysafe, Eightcap’s offering and mission

Paysafe is a payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its aim is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through advanced capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. It connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies worldwide, and its services, delivered through an integrated platform, are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

A retail derivative trading company, Eightcap provides an extensive range of trading options, including cryptos, stocks, indices, FX, and commodities. It offers these regulated derivatives to traders from more than 120 countries via its global licensing framework and is regulated in Australia (ASIC), the UK (FCA), the Bahamas (SCB) and Cyprus/EU (CySEC).