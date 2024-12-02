



Leveraging its market experience, Payrow will onboard businesses with complex ownership structures in the UK. Payrow can now upload the required number of beneficiaries during business registration and offer all the necessary banking services from day one.

Complex ownership structures are often found within companies with different overseas departments or companies linked together by a chain of ownership. These companies will often have several layers of corporate officers, shareholders, and Persons of Significant Control (PSCs), which makes identifying the owners more difficult.

Payrow is provides a business banking service tailored to the number of entrepreneurs, consultants, remote workers, and freelance specialists. The platform offers a range of financial services and a convenient, reliable, and affordable ecosystem for its users. Payrow allows users to manage payments with a high level of security, create invoices, and process taxes.