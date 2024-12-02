Payrix acquires IntegraPay, entering the Australian and New Zealand markets

IntegraPay operates in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand and processes over one million transactions each month, serving more than 5,000 clients.

The acquisition of IntegraPay is expected to add an additional USD 1.75 billion in processing volume to the Payrix Platform.

Payrix has announced that it intends to boost its digital payments ecosystem as more vertical SaaS providers turn to embedded commerce to enhance their products.

The payment facilitator allows software firms to jump-start a payments business on its platform, which is integrated with the client’s platform, mobile app, or marketplace. It also offers multicurrency payments to clients that are expanding their services abroad.