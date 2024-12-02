Payrailz partners Transactis for digital billing payment solution

The partnership will see the integration of Transactis’ electronic bill presentment and payment solution, BillerIQ, with Payrailz smart payments hub PayWayz.

The move will enable the customers of Payrailz’ bank and credit union clients view and make payments for credit card bills, loan instalments and mortgages.

With this partnership, Payrailz seeks to streamline payment processes and simplify receivables management.

Transactis is a Mastercard company and focuses on the development of bill payment solutions.