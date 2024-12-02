PayQuicker launches exclusive Deals and Offers

With this new launch, payees in the US would now be able to access exclusive deals, discounts, and financial wellness offerings from a trusted suite of partners. This launch is also intended to forge new and convenient ways for payees to utilise their earnings, all directly through PayQuicker’s payout portal.





The official press release stated that the initial launch of this program is powered by partnerships below, with additional partners to be announced in the future:

Access: providing a mix of exclusive, seasonal, and popular discounts on local dining, hotels, theme parks, flights, and more;

Fluz: offering exciting cashback and cash rewards with an ever-growing network of ecommerce brands;

Mymo: acting as a personal financial assistant for independent workers, enabling account holders to manage their income sources, track financial goals. and more;

Clearwater Savings: bringing access to health insurance to meet the needs of independent workers.

PayQuicker not only offers quick payouts and flexible spending options for clients' independent contractors but also supports entrepreneurial growth with extra services. These include tax assistance, income management tools, and healthcare benefits. Now, there are exclusive deals for account holders, accessible through a new portal. Account holders in the US can instantly receive their commissions and easily use their earnings for personal needs or tap into resources like healthcare and financial wellness tools.





PayQuicker facilitates instant payouts for clients, a crucial element in retaining today's workforce. The new Deals and Offers program for US account holders not only ensures faster payouts but also provides access to exclusive deals and discounts. This initiative is aimed at benefiting not only clients by staying competitive but also empowering workers, especially those who are under or unbanked.





About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is a global financial technology company that provides its clients with a payments and treasury platform. The company's mission is to revolutionise payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant global payouts in local currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. Its cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience.

