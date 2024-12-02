PayPool launches new B2B payment service

The company will provide both bulk payment distributions and custom payment services to meet the requirements of its clients.

The PayPool process is:

• Users upload an electronic file containing payment data to PayPool using a secure login.

• The PayPool system validates that the data is compliant and contains all necessary information.

• Payments are then processed and distributed to all payees via check, electronic payment, or a mix of both.

• Custom requirements - such as the inclusion of data or documentation for mailing - are incorporated into the solution.

• Clients have access to all data, documentation, and transaction history in the PayPool portal.

PayPool can distribute payments of any volume, via multiple data formats, for a one-time project or on a recurring basis. Also, PayPool is appropriate for many industries and payment needs, such as refunds, rebate cheques, and insurance pay-outs.

Founded in 2016, PayPool provides bulk payment processing and custom payment distribution services for organisations of all sizes.