PayPal upgrades invoicing service with more payment options

For PayPal invoice receivers, paying an invoice off in increments is now possible through the new partial payments feature, which also allows both parties to view the unpaid balance. Receivers can also save their invoice as a PDF for their records. Additionally, the revamped invoicing system now allows for easier entry of payments made outside of the digital process, like when an invoice is paid by cash or check.

PayPal says its new invoicing service also offers more templates for billing quantity, hours, or amount only, as well as the ability to CC multiple parties when an invoice is sent. The upgrades will start in the US and then expand globally.