PayPal to launch SME lending in the UK

The company is also set to start extending cash to its small business customers, including eBay sellers, against future sales. Instead of requiring a credit check, advances will be approved based on a firm’s PayPal sales history. Borrowers will pay a single fee for the advance.

PayPal Working Capital has been running in the US since last September, with USD 140 million advanced to businesses in that time. Repayments are made as-and-when firms sell through PayPal services.