PayPal is now integrated into the Curve Wallet





PayPal has been incorporated into the Curve wallet, allowing users to make use of it alongside their other registered payment cards. For this integration, users will only need to log into the PayPal account through the Curve app to begin their transactions.





To set up this feature, users are required to link a bank account or other eligible payment card to their PayPal wallet, except for American Express and Visa cards. Then, they are able to switch between using PayPal balance or any of the other linked cards directly within the PayPal app. Furthermore, this payment option can be utilised for both the physical Curve card and various digital wallet services on smartphones, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.











How is this different to other payment cards in Curve?

In terms of functionality, PayPal within the Curve app offers the same capabilities as other payment cards, enabling users to manage transactions, withdraw cash from ATMs, and earn cashback.





The press release notes that PayPal in the Curve wallet is only accessible to customers with UK PayPal accounts. Moreover, users are able to continue to earn PayPal rewards, with the possibility of doubling them for premium Curve tier members.





Transactions made using a PayPal account through Curve are not covered by PayPal Purchase Protection but are instead protected by Curve Customer Protection.





Adding a PayPal account to the Curve wallet:

Head to the ‘Wallet’ tab in the Curve app;

Scroll across until the ‘Add payment method’ tab;

Select the option ‘Add PayPal account’;

After this, a page will open with a prompt to sign into a PayPal account;

Then, authorise Curve to charge PayPal for future purchases;

A prompt to select the card users wish to pay with through PayPal will appear – this can also be changed at a later date;

Once selected, tap ‘Agree and continue’, then, the PayPal account should be linked to Curve.





More about Curve

Curve is a fintech company that provides a smart card and app that lets users aggregate and handle all their bank cards in one place. The main aim is to make it easier to manage spending while also gaining various benefits. Curve is not a bank, but it provides a service based on an electronic money background.