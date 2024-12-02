PayPal introduces cross-border trade service

In collaboration with Webinterpret, the service addresses the commonly cited international growth barriers with a suite of tools, including: website translation, taxes/duties presentment, international shipping and return facilitation, or localized payments.

The service can be accessed by more than 562,000 US SMBs that started to sell online with PayPal in 2016. Moreover, merchants can also be covered by PayPal Seller Protection, which is aimed at protecting merchant’s eligible online sales, helping minimize claims and chargebacks, and preventing fraud.

The service is also available in the UK and Germany, and will be expanded to additional markets later in 2017.