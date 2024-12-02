PayPal announces new measures on fees, repayments to help merchants





The company is waiving certain fees and will be deferring repayments on business loans for some of its most affected small business customers. More specifically, PayPal is waiving chargeback fees for merchants if their customer files a dispute with a credit card issuer through at least 30 April 2020. It is also extending the window in which merchants must respond to a customer dispute from 10 to 20 days through at least 30 April 30.

In addition, it is waiving fees to instantly withdraw money from a PayPal business account to a bank account, Mastercard Debit or Visa Debit card through at least 30 April 30. PayPal is doubling the instant cash back reward on eligible purchases beginning 1 April through at least 30 April in partnership with Mastercard.