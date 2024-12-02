Payoneer teams up with Gosocket for cross-border e-invoice payments

Under the terms of the partnership, Payoneer will be enabled to provide collection services for Latin American businesses and enable them to receive payments from trading partners around the world.

Payoneer enables cross-border commerce by providing a payment platform that connects companies with professionals and small business owners from more than 200 countries.

Gosocket is a B2B network that establishes and manages relationships between clients and suppliers based on electronic invoices for companies around Latin America. Companies and individuals can subscribe themselves to the network and start using Gosocket from the Web or smartphone apps to see their account payables, account receivables, pay them, get finance using factoring tools, look for suppliers for specific products, and even develop their own gadget (app) for specific needs using the API that Gosocket offers.

In recent news, Payoneer has received an investment from Ping An Group, an integrated financial services provider in China.