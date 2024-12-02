Payoneer raised USD 180 mln a Series E funding round

The cash comes from Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), a Silicon Valley-headquartered VC fund that focuses on growth funding for established tech businesses. TCV has backed giants such as Facebook, Netflix, and Spotify.

The funding round is double Payoneers funding to date and takes its total raised to USD 270 million (EUR 211 million).

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has two main parts to its business: helping small and medium-sized businesses make overseas payments online; and helping global tech giants like Amazon, Airbnb, and Google, to pay suppliers around the world.

Payoneer is processing many billions of dollars a year, according to the company, and is getting 250,000 applications from SMEs each month. It has customers across 200 countries and can do localised payments in 130 countries.

New York-headquartered Payoneer employs 800 people from Silicon Valley to Tokyo and opened new offices in India, Japan and the Philippines this year.