Payoneer opens local office in the UK

Due to Brexit, many UK businesses are interested about new markets, like the US, Asia and Latin America. Payoneer tries to help these businesses expand and capitalize on opportunities in the new global digital economy.

British merchants are selling on international marketplaces such as Amazon, Wish and Tophatter in the US, Cdiscount in France and Lazada in South East Asia. Therefore, the company aspires to exploit the fact that the UK has an important presence on the international market, with trade exports reaching out GBP 31.4 billion in March 2017, a 27% increase from the same period of 2016, according to the company’s press release.