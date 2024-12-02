Payoneer launches cross-border payments solution for banks

The program already includes partnerships with ten banks and ewallets in ten countries, with many more in the works. Payoneer for Banks shares the fintech’s global capabilities with traditional financial institutions and ewallets via simple API integrations. These capabilities include secure, low-cost international payments in real time and access to Payoneer’s ecosystem of global marketplaces, all available to customers from within the banking platform they already use.

Payoneer’s bank partners include challenger and incumbent banks and ewallets, in both emerging and developed markets, that share an interest in serving digital entrepreneurs. Already in the program are ANNA Money in the UK, Bank Asia in Bangladesh, BSB Bank in Belarus, EasyPay in Armenia, GCash in the Philippines, eZ Cash in Sri Lanka, Faysal Bank and JazzCash in Pakistan, Kuda Bank in Nigeria, Privatbank and Monobank in Ukraine, and Prex in Argentina.

Banks can embed Payoneer’s services into their portals and provide a one-stop payment shop. SMBs and freelancers can quickly send, receive and manage cross-border payments with marketplaces, international clients and suppliers.

Payoneer is also finalizing additional partnerships with institutions like CashBaba in Bangladesh, IBK and KB Kookmin Bank in Korea, Ligo-La Mágica in Peru, ModulBank and QIWI Bank in Russia, Open in India, along with other partners all over the world.