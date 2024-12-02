Paymode-X expands AP Automation to easily pay overseas vendors

The expansion of International Payments provides a way for businesses to pay overseas vendors. Paymode-X can be used by clients to capture, manage, and route all payment types – B2B, B2C, domestic, and international. Processing all payments securely within a single solution allows for highly- automated and efficient payments regardless of location, payment type, or payee.

Paymode-X is transforming how more than 450,000 member businesses securely pay and get paid, processing more than USD 250 billion annually. Carnival Cruise Line, a customer on the Paymode-X network, uses international payments to pay agents across the globe.