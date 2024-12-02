Paymetric launches Paymetric BillPay to manage electronic invoicing

Paymetric BillPay allows customers to view and pay invoices online using a self-service portal. The cloud-based solution works with any ERP or invoice database and synchronizes with existing systems to reconcile and track payments across all of your payment channels. The automated process streamlines formerly manual tasks - which reduces DSO (days sales outstanding).

Paymetric BillPay offers customers the option of scheduling payments or paying in installments and provides online access to view account history and generate custom reports.