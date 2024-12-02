Paymerang launches Invoice Automation Solution

The Invoice Automation Solution allows accounting professionals to gain visibility to all invoices and their approval status, along with supporting companies to go paperless due to electronic processing and archiving.

Paymerang recently provided an integration of the Invoice Automation Solution to the accounts payable processes at the Collegiate School in Richmond, US. The company offers accounts payable automation solutions to clients in US in education, nonprofit, healthcare, media, manufacturing, services, and others. The company helps companies to automate their invoice process and pay all their vendors electronically with a single payment file.