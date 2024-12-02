Payments platform Verrency introduces instalment lending solution

The new ‘Pay Later’ will enable customers to pay their regular purchases in multiple instalments.

To avail the service, customers can shop using their bank’s existing debit or credit card and then move the purchases to the longer-term instalment plan.

The Pay Later feature directs the customer to their respective bank’s instalment account. However, the bank can also work with third party lending providers for the service.

Verrency focuses on payment innovation. Its API platform allows issuers to deliver value-added services without altering the existing payments infrastructure.



