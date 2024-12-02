Payments fintech AvidXchange secures additional funding of USD 128 mln

This an extension of the USD 260 million funding round the company closed in January 2020.

The latest funding round was joined by Lone Pine Capital, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Pivot Investment Partners, Mastercard, Sixth Street Partners and Neuberger Berman on behalf of clients.

This marks Lone Pine Capital, Neuberger Berman and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors’ first investment in the payment automation company.

AvidXchange said that it will use the proceeds to conduct strategic growth initiatives and continued innovation.

AvidXchange focuses on automating invoice and payment processes.