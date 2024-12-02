Payments app Veem to offer locked exchange rates for SMEs

Veem started off as a regular blockchain payments app for businesses and individuals. The offering is designed to help small and medium businesses get a more competitive advantage in the global market by working on fixed rates.

The offering will reduce foreign exchange volatility that often keeps smaller businesses in a disadvantaged position. It will streamline forex payment processes for the businesses by giving them easy access to the feature. In practice, companies may lock the exchange rate within 30 seconds. The company keeps its pricing flexible and doesn’t charge any hidden costs.

The app provides quick integration with popular accounting software like QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite, adding the power of blockchain to accounting apps used by small and medium businesses.