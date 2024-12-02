Paymentology to power virtual bank Mox Bank

Paymentology runs multiple issuer payment card processing platforms across the world, spanning Mastercard, Visa, and Union Pay networks. Created by Standard Chartered Bank with PCCW and Trip.com, Mox Bank is one of eight digital banks in Hong Kong and offers numberless bank cards to its customers.

On the other hand, by working with Visa and Mastercard, Paymentology has become a fintech provider for digital and high street banks, the Fintech Times added.