Paymentology, Thought Machine to create model digital bank platform

By delivering a direct payment processing integration into Thought Machine’s Vault, the partnership will see the creation of a future banking module that removes the need for middleware.

Paymentology and Thought Machine have recently been able to support the successful launch of Standard Chartered’s new digital bank, MOX bank, in Asia which has this month announced its full launch following its initial phase during which it attracted 20,000 pre registrations. Welcoming the partnership from Paymentology, company officials have stated that working in conjunction with like minded fintech businesses means that client facing solutions can be brought to market much more efficiently and more speedily than would be possible through individual platform builds.