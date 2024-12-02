Paymentology, Standard Chartered digital bank MOX Bank team up on full launch

Paymentology has been working with MOX Bank during the pre-registration phase of the Hong Kong based bank, and now moves to the next phase of full launch. MOX received their virtual banking license in 2019 and Paymentology has embedded its global processing capability into the platform since then enabling MOX clients to benefit from real time processing with fraud monitoring.

As MOX now enrols the first 20,000 pre-registered clients, Paymentology looks forward to supporting the new bank with its growth agenda in Asia, a key target geography for Paymentology, according to the official press release.