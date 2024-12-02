Paymentology partners with Moneythor





Following this announcement, the companies aim to provide actionable and event-driven secure capabilities to digital banking clients that use the “Framework for Authorisation and Settlement Transmission” (FAST) interface provided by Paymenttology.

Customers will be enabled to leverage Paymentology’s global payments platform alongside the personalisation and engagement engine provided by Moneythor, in order to benefit from more personal finance assistance, saving tools, and money management services. Banks and financial institutions will also be enabled to offer their clients smart loyalty programmes, rewards, cashbacks, as well as gamified experiences.

The incorporation of Paymentology’s FAST feed technology with Moneythor’s system of engagement will allow the companies to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry. Moreover, clients will be provided with actionable insights, recommendations, and suggestions.









Paymentology’s strategy of development

Global issuer-processor company that offers clients, partners, and companies required services for issuing and processing several types of physical and virtual cards, Paymentology had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographies around the world.

In August 2023, the global issuer-processor Paymentology announced its expanded partnership with Mastercard in order to improve the process of financial inclusion across Guatemala, Honduras, as well as El Salvador. The collaboration aimed to develop a more inclusive financial ecosystem for clients in Northern Central America by offering the needed technology, efficient processes, and support for financial institutions and fintechs to expand.

In addition, both of the companies were set to work with partner financial institutions, telcos, and financial firms to offer financial services and products to unbanked and underbanked citizens and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners. Included in the set of tools were the digital and physical debit and prepaid Mastercard card programmes, as well as the micro business cards developed to their distinctive demands.

Earlier in the same month, Paymentology collaborated with a Kenyan technology company called Boya to simplify expense management for businesses in the region. Boya launched its virtual expense card in partnership with Kenyan Bank, Diamond Trust Bank, and Paymentology. The company was set to offer its services in order to improve Boya’s virtual expense card by connecting it with Visa. This was made through its card issuing platform and it was set to provide data analytics capabilities, focusing on the manner in which businesses and firms manage both local and international payments and expenses.



