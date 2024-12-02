Paymentology, Manigo to deliver card-based banking solutions to corporates

Integrating the Paymentology functionality into the Manigo platform now enables Manigo to launch white labelled card and banking solutions in under 8 weeks, with virtual card services within just 4 weeks, according to the official press release.

Manigo offers banking, payments, and cards as a service, as it provides modular turnkey and API integrations. Embedding the Paymentology processing functionalities into the Manigo offering brings customer centric functionality, speed to market, authorisation at point of sale, and fraud monitoring for SMEs.