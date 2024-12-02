PaymentGenes partners with Mambu

Launched in 2011, Mambu enables its users to build, launch, and change their banking products. As part of the partnership, PaymentGenes will offer Mambu’s customers with a selection of payments and card issuing solutions, card scheme membership or regulatory license applications towards product design and a certified implementation. The consultancy will also inform its own client base on the benefits of adopting Mambu’s platform.

Representatives from Mambu see the partnership as an opportunity for both companies to help non-financial institutions who want to enter the financial services industry – such as the larger retailers and ecommerce organisations.

Payment service providers who want to become an electronic money institution or even a bank, but also other greenfield and transformational banking projects can benefit from the partnership.







