PaymentComponents to launch FINaplo financial messaging solution

This developer-friendly platform represents a paradigm shift in how financial services companies build, validate, and translate SWIFT MT, ISO20022, SEPA, and CBPR+ messages. Thanks to FINaplo, developers in the financial services industry can find in one place all the tools and services they need to accelerate development and achieve compliance with minimal effort.

The announced solution offers a new way for financial institutions to streamline the processes involved with financial messaging through a radically better system that eliminates complexities and takes development times from months to weeks. The online validation service included in FINaplo enables companies to instantly validate their messages with a simple online tool. Including the possibility to seamlessly embed it in the company's legacy systems with the API sandbox or by downloading and integrating the entire SDK.