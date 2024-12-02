Payment technology to propel post-COVID travel rebound in 2021 - report

The white paper report and survey pinpoints growth strategies for travel operators in the aftermath of the pandemic, driven by payment technology.

Produced in collaboration with Edgar, Dunn & Company (“EDC”), with participation from Visa, this study contains data, insights and actionable intelligence for the travel sector as it plans its 2021 comeback, including the critical importance of a digital-first strategy, the most effective and innovative payment models to adopt, and what organisational changes could more swiftly catalyse growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its related quarantines and travel restrictions dramatically impacted travel industry revenue throughout 2020, leaving related businesses searching for solutions. The recent release of vaccines has signaled a light at the end of the tunnel, providing travel operators with the confidence to put their comeback plans into action. It was with this in mind that Nuvei joined with EDC, an independent, global strategy consulting firm specialising in payments and digital financial services, to produce "Redefining travel payments in the post-COVID-19 era."

The report comprises insights into current industry pain points and payment-related solutions for the future, interviews with top airlines and online travel agents and an industry-wide survey conducted between September and November 2020, as well as analysis of the results. It highlights changing customer expectations that necessitate new strategies for success, including leveraging payment technology to a greater extent than before and designed to support merchants in their recovery.