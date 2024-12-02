Payment Systems Regulator publishes proposed strategy for feedback

The proposed strategy sets out an approach that aims to make sure payments and payment systems work well for everybody and that there is fair competition and access to payments for all. The approach will protect and embrace what’s working well, change what is not, and lay the foundations for new products, ways to pay, and new payment systems so that they develop with the needs of real people and businesses in mind.

The proposed strategy is informed by extensive engagement with stakeholders and PSR’s experiences and observations since they began working as a specialist regulator in March 2015. The regulator is now seeking feedback with a view to publishing a final version by the end of 2021.