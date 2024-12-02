Payment Reply teams up with Nordigen





Payment Reply is an automated system for small and medium-sized enterprises to keep track of invoicing and notify their customers with receipts when payments are received. The connection with Nordigen enables the platform’s clients to connect their bank accounts for Payment Reply to take over and stay on top of incoming transactions.

Nordigen is a free Account Information Service Provider (AISP) has coverage among Open Banking platforms with connections to over 2300 banks across Europe.

Recently, UK-based Mallard Finance has also picked Nordigen as their AISP, to generate a more comprehensive application procedure.