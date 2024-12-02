Payment processor QRails gets USD 8 million in Series A

The announcement comes as QRails, in partnership with payroll service providers, is about to launch a wage access solution in North America, Europe, and Australia. This fundraising round brings total funds raised to date by QRails to USD 18 million, according to the official press release.

QRails customers include fintechs, banks, and insurance companies. The company is about to launch an instant pay solution, available globally on a white-label basis to human capital management, workforce capital management and payroll processing platforms. With its first customer, QRails will be providing instant access to accrued wages to more than one million hourly employees, supporting up to USD 20 billion in annual payments when the solution is fully deployed.

QRails is headquartered in Denver, CO with an office in London. It plans to open an office in Sydney later in 2020. EFM is a specialist boutique global growth asset manager, with a focus on both public and late-stage private equities. The company was founded in 2015 by Jeff Emmanuel, former Vice-Chairman of Citigroup APAC and Head of UBS Equities Australia. It is based in Hong Kong with close ties to both Australia and Canada.