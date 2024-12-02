Payment processing company automates Sage 100 ERP AR with Anytime Collect

The customer, a full service payment processing company, has selected Anytime Collect to enhance the accounts receivable functionality in Sage 100 ERP, replace manual processes and enhance cash flow through invoice collection.

Prior to implementing Anytime Collect, the company relied on a combination of Sage 100 ERP and Microsoft Access to manage their invoices.

Anytime Collect, an accounts receivable management software by e2b teknologies, automates and tracks customer communications, prioritizes collector activities, enables online customer payments and built-in cash forecasting and dispute management tools.