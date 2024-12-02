PayKey launches embedded banking solution

PayKey’s expanded solution allows bank customers to manage their investments and apply for personal loans through their mobile keyboard, which is available anytime within any mobile app, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter among others. By simply tapping on their banks’ logo within the mobile keyboard, customers can access these new services in the flow of their everyday conversations, in addition to existing banking capabilities such as balance checks, P2P payments and paying bills.

Banking customers now have instant access to their investment portfolios and latest market news in any mobile app, allowing casual investors and day traders to easily trade via their mobile keyboard as they are chatting with friends or family.

With PayKey’s solution, customers can now simply tap on their banks’ logo in their mobile keyboard to access a live investment tracker, real-time news feed, check their stocks, manage their portfolio, and make trades (buy or sell stock) powered by their bank’s mobile banking app – all within the flow of the conversation. This enables customers to make quicker trading decisions and stay informed with real-time updates on market news within the social platforms and messaging apps they are already using regularly.

With many consumers facing a new financial reality in the face of a global economic downturn, banks are having to support their customers’ financial wellbeing in new ways. PayKey’s expanded solution allows banks to meet the increased demand for credit and support, through personalized loan products, in real-time, tailored to their actual needs. Customers simply tap their banks’ logo on the mobile keyboard to view financing options, request the loan amount, and define the repayment period to quickly apply for a loan.

Furthermore, PayKey’s keyboard solution allows banks to combine non-financial data to pre-defined segment groups, and trigger pre-approved financing offers that are most appropriate for specific customers, at the time of need. For example, by assessing that a customer is in need of a new car based on segmentation characteristics, banks can now actively offer personalised car loans and attractive promotions at the right time.