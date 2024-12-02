Payhawk announces Google Pay Integration

The integration of Google Pay allows employees to make transactions using the devices they carry with them every day. Employees can add the card to their Google Wallet and make payments at POS terminals and online, without the need to input card details.

To make a purchase, a customer taps their mobile device on a point-of-sale terminal or chooses to pay in the mobile app. Google Pay responds with the customer's tokenized card and a cryptogram, which acts as a single-use password. The card network validates the cryptogram and matches the token with the customer’s actual card number.

Payhawk provides end-to-end management of company spending. It delivers an integrated platform that manages all company spend; providing commercial Visa debit cards for employees with built-in spend rules and collection of receipts, and automatically reconciles and extracts data from invoices in more than 60 languages.