PayGuard chooses Nuapay for Open Banking payments

This is the first known deployment of open banking payments for telephone orders.

Fusion Telecom helps contact centres of all sizes interact with their customers by fusing leading contact and payment technologies. Its payments product, PayGuard, enables companies to take payments over the phone or by instant message and set up recurring payments in minutes, all while ensuring compliance with security and data privacy regulations.

Working with Nuapay to integrate open banking payments into PayGuard enables Fusion Telecom to go one step further, by bringing SCA compliant payment options to its customer base. In what is understood to be a first for the open banking industry, Fusion Telecom’s 100 merchant clients, spanning travel, retail and insurance, will be able to accept ‘push’ payments made from their customers’ mobile device or computer once a telephone order has been completed.

Enabling ‘push’ payments, where the payer instructs their bank to send money from their account directly to the recipient’s account, means that no card or account credentials are disclosed – vastly reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions. In addition, funds are transferred in real time, enabling faster distribution of goods and services and more positive customer relationships for merchants.

Nuapay’s PISP processor has a single connection to all major banks in the UK and a growing number of connections across Europe, ensuring that Fusion Telecoms’ clients’ payments will be supported, no matter where their customers bank.