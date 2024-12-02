Paygeon launches new financial platform





Following this announcement, the platform will give small businesses and startups the possibility to improve their development processes. This will take place by automating vendor relationships, as well as streamlining invoice payments and transactions.

The platform was developed in order to be user-friendly and secure, aiming to optimise the process of navigating the digital financial landscape, in addition to making the overall financial operations and capabilities more efficient, safe, and accessible. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will be enabled to also improve their flow management, while efficiently automating vendor relationships and ensuring their users timely invoices. The launch focuses on improving their financial health while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customer base.











More information on the release

Paygeon will also focus on eliminating complex workflows that are usually associated with traditional payment and transaction processes. As multiple conventional payment workflows rely on manual procedures and dedicated payment teams most of the time, the chance of introducing human errors and multiple compliance risks in the payment process is possible.

The financial platform was designed to replace these manual practices with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in its structure. Through the usage of AI, the service will be enabled to simplify the overall vendor management procedure and to ensure that client invoices are paid on time, in a secure and efficient manner. This aims to optimise the entire financial efficiency of the company while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

According to PR Newswire, users already reported significant time savings in their overall accounting processes, with an average of two hours that have been saved on a daily basis. Following these results, businesses and companies will have the capability to redirect their resources and time towards more strategic tasks, thus optimising their development and profitability management procedures.

The user-friendly platform can be accessed by both beginners and experienced users, with features that were developed in order to make it easy to navigate and leverage. Furthermore, they will also be enabled to require help from its 24/7 customer support assistance, as well as benefit from a transparent fee structure, with a straightforward system that ensures that there are no hidden costs that clients are not aware of.