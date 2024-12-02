Payfirma launches automated recurring billing for businesses

Designed for instalment payments, subscriptions and memberships, Payfirma’s recurring billing assists businesses by offering an enhanced automated solution.

Payfirma’s recurring billing helps merchants by enabling them the to automate online credit card billing, customize settings and scheduling of billing plans, manage plan details such as billing amounts, cycles and card information, customize email receipt automation for every transaction, receive internal notification for expiring cards, access payment reporting and analytics, integrate with website and mobile applications using Payfirma’s payment API.

Payfirma provides a number of hardware and software services on a single platform to help businesses accept debit and credit card payments in stores, online through their company website or remotely using smartphones and tablets as mobile terminals.

In November 2013, Payfirma has entered an agreement with financial services provider CIBC.