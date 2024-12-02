Payfactory gets growth investment from Bluefin

Bluefin is known as an integrated payments player in P2PE encryption and vaultless tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. The strategic partnership wants to bring the speed of Payfac to Bluefin’s Decryptx and ISV partner base including PCI-validated P2PE, tokenization and 3-D Secure, which will be providing payment and data security for the Payfac solution. Bluefin’s growth investment will add to Payfactory’s domestic and international market expansion.

Payfactory helps software vendors to integrate payment acceptance, own the merchant experience, and minimize risk. The company serves software companies seeking the benefits of payment facilitation (Payfac) along with a higher level of security, service, and speed.

Bluefin provides integrated payment and data security solutions to 20,000 merchants in 47 countries through its product suite and network of 200 global connected partners. The company specializes in encryption and tokenization technologies, including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) to secure mobile, call centre, countertop and unattended payments, and through the ShieldConex data security platform to secure payments, PII and PHI entered online.