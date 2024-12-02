Paycorp expands into embedded funding in South Africa and the UK





Following this announcement, the South African-founded company is expected to continue the development and digitalisation of its payment services, as well as the process of providing customers across Southern Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom with improved experiences.

In addition, Paycorp will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries at the same time.











More information on the announcement

Paycorp represents an independent non-bank company in South Africa’s payments ecosystem, which was developed in order to provide interoperable services at ATM and POS networks, acquirers, fintech partners, and card issuers. The firm and its subsidiaries aim to offer a wide range of payment services, such as management of a vast network of ATMs, transaction processing for ATM and POS terminals, as well as ATMs-as-a-Service for clients in South Africa, Namibia, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

According to the company’s officials, Paycorp’s Capital Express brand has already offered business funding to ATM clients and users across the region of South Africa, in partnership with Retail Capital, a TymeBank division, during the last year.

At the same time, on an international front, Recop Global, a joint venture that was formed by Paycord and Retail Capital, has also begun its funding offering in the UK. Recap’s credit risk engine was developed in order to ensure secure and efficient user experiences, as well as provide enterprises across the region with short-term working capital.

This process is expected to give eligible customers the possibility to access pre-approved, frictionless funding, as well as to avoid rejection anxiety and capitalise on development opportunities in the middle of challenging economic circumstances.



